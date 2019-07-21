Williams obit

Leslie Earl Williams was born on January 9, 1964 and went home to be with the Lord on July 20, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Williams, and his brother, Jeffrey Williams.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Virginia Williams; wife of 24 years Debra Williams; two sons- Allen Williams (and wife Laurie) and Kyle Collins (and wife Emma); two daughters- Ashley Christine Williams and Meagon Collins; six grandchildren- Makin Collins, Adleigh Wicks, Nathan Collins, Atom Everson, Anna Collins, and Mila Williams; also, two brothers, Doyle Williams (and wife Melissa) and Karl Williams (and wife Pam); and many nieces and nephews.

He was a servant of the Lord, who loved Jesus with all his heart. He loved his family and they loved him!

He was a correctional officer for almost 30 years, and co-pastored Grace and Glory Worship Center for 14 years. He loved the church, his church family, and the school.

Leslie was a godly man, who was always ready to help others, a giver, and a wonderful man! He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved being with his family.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Grace and Glory Worship Center. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with service to follow. Interment will be held at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

