Mahan obit

Mrs. Linda Marie Mahan, age 66, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away July 18, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She was born December 5, 1952 in Bonifay, Florida to the late William Levins and Lue Dean Messer Levins.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, William D. Mahan, Sr. and a daughter, Angela Pettis.

Mrs. Mahan is survived by one son, William D. Mahan, Jr and wife Thelma of Ponce de Leon, FL; a brother, Eddie Coleman and wife Laura of DeFuniak Springs, FL; two sisters, Lunell Lassiter and husband Tommy of Convent, LA and Lynn Dale Worley and husband Bobby of Chipley, FL; four grandchildren, Abri, Nick, Gabi and Wesley and four great-grandchildren, Emmett, Owin, Leon and Brian.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ernie Dupree officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Sunday at Peel Funeral Home.