Holmes and Washington Counties traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 79 Resurfacing from County Road 177 to the Alabama State Line- Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures as crews perform drainage work. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist motorists through the work area.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signage is in place to direct traffic through the detour.

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Crews continue deck work on the new bridge as Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Washington County:

S.R. 79 Widening from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County- Access to Douglas Ferry Road at State Road 79 in Washington County will be restricted beginning Monday, July 22 to allow crews to adjust the elevation of the intersection. Traffic on Douglas Ferry Road will be restricted to one lane at the intersection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Douglas Ferry Road will be closed to all traffic except emergency and construction vehicles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers will utilize Clayton Road and Davidson Road to access S.R. 79 and Douglas Ferry Road.



The restrictions and temporary road closure will remain in place for about two weeks. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist motorists through the work area. Variable message boards and detour signs will be on site to advise the public of the change in traffic pattern.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing from the Holmes County line to east of S.R. 77- Drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 21 to Thursday, July 25 as crews pave the ramps.

I-10 Resurfacing from east of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line- Drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, July 21 to Thursday, July 25 as crews continue activities.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.