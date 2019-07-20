HCSO Basketball Tourney raises 1K for local children

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

3-on-3 Basketball Tourney

PONCE DE LEON – Today’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament was a solid success, with 13 teams participating and more than $1,000 raised to help buy school supplies for local children.

Tournament champion team: Not Fast, Just Furious

The tourney’s champion team is “Not Fast, Just Furious”, comprised of Joseph Garner, Jamal Cain, Terry Morning, and Michael Godfrey.

Runners-up: Chipley’s Finest

The runners-up make up the “Chipley’s Finest” team: Adrian Sims, Steven Daniel, Joe Young, Taylor Russ, and Chase Western.

Three point winner: Ben Vega

Three-point competition champion is Ben Vega, and Dylan Land is runner up.

Three point runner-up: Dylan Land

Thank you to everyone who participated and to Ponce de Leon High School Principal Anissa Locke and staff for allowing us to use the PDLHS gym facilities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.