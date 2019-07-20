HCSO Basketball Tourney raises 1K for local children

PONCE DE LEON – Today’s 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament was a solid success, with 13 teams participating and more than $1,000 raised to help buy school supplies for local children.

The tourney’s champion team is “Not Fast, Just Furious”, comprised of Joseph Garner, Jamal Cain, Terry Morning, and Michael Godfrey.

The runners-up make up the “Chipley’s Finest” team: Adrian Sims, Steven Daniel, Joe Young, Taylor Russ, and Chase Western.

Three-point competition champion is Ben Vega, and Dylan Land is runner up.

Thank you to everyone who participated and to Ponce de Leon High School Principal Anissa Locke and staff for allowing us to use the PDLHS gym facilities.