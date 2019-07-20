FHP announces leadership changes

Major Warren K. Fast is pleased to announce the following leadership changes within the Florida Highway Patrol, Troop A Headquarters:

Lieutenant Eddie Elmore, who served as the Troop’s Public Affairs Officer has been selected as the Marianna Sub-District Lieutenant. In his new role, Lieutenant Elmore will oversee day-to-day patrol operations in Jackson, Holmes and Washington Counties and supervise Troop A’s Traffic Homicide Investigation Program.

Lieutenant Williams “Robert” Cannon has been selected as the incoming Public Affairs Officer for Troop A. Lieutenant Cannon will be the point of contact for media relations and safety education for the panhandle region. Media and public inquiries may be directed to Lieutenant Cannon during business hours through his office number, 850-767-3479 and after hours through his cellular number, 850-445-5258.