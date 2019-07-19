News from Chipola

CHIPOLA FINANCIAL AID DEADLINE FOR FALL TERM

MARIANNA—Wednesday, July 24, is the Financial Aid Application deadline for students planning to use Federal Financial Aid to pay for Fall classes at Chipola College.

Students must complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) in order to qualify for Pell, Work Study and other Federal Financial Aid. The FAFSA takes several days to process; therefore, students are encouraged to submit all electronic forms as soon as possible. For information, call 850-718-2366 or visit www.fafsa.gov

The general college Application for Admission deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 1. Applications are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Services Building or online at www.chipola.edu. Regular registration for Fall classes is Aug. 14-16. Classes begin Aug. 19.

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Admission Application or call 718-2311 for assistance; (2) request a final high school transcript be sent to Admission and Records Office; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

The schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, call 718-2211.

LINDSAY MILLER AND MUSIC STUDENTS IN CONCERT AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College alumnus and oboist Lindsay Miller will be in concert at the Chipola Center for the Arts, Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m.

Miller will be joined by other Chipola music alumni and current students, including: Allison Cort (flute), Garrett Kilpatrick (percussion) and Anna Gillis (voice). The group will present vocal and instrumental music in classical, jazz and contemporary formats.

Miller has been accepted in the music program at Valdosta State University. Admission is free, but donations towards Miller’s educational expenses are appreciated.

For information, contact the Fine and Performing Arts Department at 850-718-2777.

CHIPOLA CRIMINAL JUSTICE COURSES

Chipola College will offer four Criminal Justice courses in the Fall 2019 semester.

Ginger Hicks will teach two courses. CJB 1150 001 Correctional Law and CJC 2162 001, Probation, Pardons, and Parole.

Correctional Law is for correctional personnel and covers laws regulating, use of force, civil rights of prisoners, constitutional law, legal service, disciplinary procedures, parole and current case law. The course meets Monday and Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. -11:45 a.m.

Probation, Pardons, and Parole examines alternatives to incarceration. The course meets Monday and Wednesday, from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Lynn Wimberly will teach CJB 1711 Introduction to Crime Scene Technology which covers investigation techniques with emphasis on recording the crime scene, collecting and preserving physical evidence, and examination of evidence. The class meets Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Terri Whitehead will teach CJB 2713 001 Introduction to Forensic Science. This course covers the functions of a full-service crime laboratory. Evidence and submission to crime lab according to standards and legal requirements including chain of custody is also covered. The course meets Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For information about these courses, call 850-718-2319.

BLANCHETTE IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH—Shelly Blanchette is Chipola College’s Career Employee of the month for July. Blanchette serves as a Staff Assistant in the Enrollment Services Department and has worked at the college since 2017. Pictured from left, are: Shannon Mercer, Director of Enrollment Services, Shelly Blanchette and Chipola Associate Vice President of Student Affairs, Melissa Cauley.

CHIPOLA SHINES AT NATIONAL PBL CONFERENCE

SAN ANTONIO, TX— Students in the Chipola College Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda business fraternity brought home two Top-10 national awards at the PBL National Leadership Conference, June 24-27, in San Antonio, Texas.

Chipola winners include: Korbin Haller, Sports Management and Marketing, Seventh; Kylee Rhodes, Website Design, Tenth. Kami Presley also competed in the Client Service performance event and placed in the Top-15.

More than 1,500 of America’s best and brightest college students traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete for an honored spot on stage among the Top-10 and a share of more than $95,000 in cash awards.

Participants from across the United States attended this exciting conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks, and compete in 60 accounting, business, leadership and technology events. Students showcased their skills and knowledge in competitive events that involved objective tests, skills tests, prepared reports, interviews, speeches, role play scenarios, and presentations. A video of the awards ceremony is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqWgULGd6ds

Chipola PBL adviser, Glenda Bethel, says, “Please join me in congratulating these students and all of our PBL members for their outstanding efforts this year. Our national competitors worked hard to prepare for the competition. Our students had the opportunity to attend educational workshops, visit the information-packed exhibit hall, participate in motivational sessions, and explore San Antonio. Chipola PBL is a small but noteworthy chapter at state and national competitions.”