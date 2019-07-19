June unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in June 2019, unchanged from the May 2019 rate, and down 0.2 percentage point from a year ago. There were 349,000 jobless Floridan’s out of a labor force of 10,338,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in June.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,986,000 in June 2019, an increase of 16,100 jobs over the month. The state gained 218,800 jobs over the year, an increase of 2.5 percent.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 3.9 percent in June 2019. This rate was 0.3 percentage point lower that the region’s year ago rate of 4.2 percent. The labor force was 42,227 up 137 over the year. There were 1,659 unemployed residents in the region.