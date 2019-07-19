Douglas Ferry Road lane restriction and closure

Access to Douglas Ferry Road at State Road 79 in Washington County will be restricted beginning Monday, July 22 to allow crews to adjust the elevation of the intersection.

Traffic on Douglas Ferry Road will be restricted to one lane at the intersection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Douglas Ferry Road will be closed to all traffic except emergency and construction vehicles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers will utilize Clayton Road and Davidson Road to access S.R. 79 and Douglas Ferry Road. The restrictions and temporary road closure will remain in place for about two weeks. Traffic flaggers will be onsite to assist motorists through the work area. Variable message boards and detour signs will be on site to advise the public of the change in traffic pattern.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County.