Register obit

Mrs. Mary Dell Pennington Register, 91 of Graceville, Florida, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Wesley Haven Villa in Pensacola, Florida.

Mrs. Mary Dell was born in Jackson County, Florida on January 1, 1928 to the late John Wesley and Gussie Alma Mayo Pennington. Beloved mother and grandmother, Mrs. Mary Dell was a graduate Graceville High School, Class of 1946. She was a member of Springhill United Methodist Church where she had played the piano since 1945.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Springhill United Methodist Church with Rev. David Scruggs officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Preceded in death by her husband Howard James Register, two sons David Marcus Register and Gary Mathison Register.

Survived by one son Howard James “Jimmy” Register (Cathryn), Decatur, AL; one daughter Judy Lynn Holloway (Mike), Cantonment, FL; two daughters-in-law, Rose Mary Register, Pensacola, Marie Register Guettler (John), Graceville; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.