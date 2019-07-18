FPTC LPN Program graduation

Florida Panhandle Technical College celebrated the Summer 2019 Licensed Practical Nursing Program Graduation Ceremonies on Tuesday, July 16, at the Washington County Ag Center in Chipley.

The students were addressed by Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor and the ceremony was attended by family, friends and well-wishers.

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including welding, electrical, multi-media design, medical administrative assistant, culinary, cosmetology, IT, cyber security and networking, nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety, digital media and continuing adult education.

“Our motto has been One life, one year, one great career,” says FPTC Director Martha Compton, “and we furnish a viable alternative to a four-year post-secondary education with the very real prospect of real, well-paid job.”

For more information about Florida Panhandle Technical College and the programs offered, visit www.FPTC.edu.