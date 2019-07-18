FPTC hosts Northwest Florida Manufacturers Council luncheon meeting

Florida Panhandle Technical College hosted the Northwest Florida Manufacturers Council roundtable luncheon meeting on Wednesday, July 17.

Speakers included WestPoint Home’s Terry Ellis, Florida Panhandle Technical College‘s Martha Compton, Gulf Power’s Kristie Kelley, who announced her departure from Gulf Power, Triumph Gulf Coast’s Dr. Frank Fuller and University of West Florida’s Daniel Krug.

With a mission statement: To strengthen the economic competitiveness of the region’s manufacturers by acting as a single voice to address common interests, NWFMC represents manufacturers and partners in the Northwest Florida region to include Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, Calhoun, and Liberty Counties.

Membership in the Council is open to manufacturers of all sizes and sub-clusters who are located or have a presence in the Northwest Florida region. Membership is also open to affiliate members who have an interest in the economic success of the manufacturing industry in Northwest Florida, as well as to public partners who support the efforts of the Council. Membership can be achieved by application, approval of the Board, and payment of annual dues.

“We tailor our program offerings to coincide with what the business and industrial sectors are requiring of their employees,” said FPTC Director Martha Compton at Wednesday’s meeting.

“At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs,” continued Compton.

“Our programs are as diverse as welding, electrical, and multi-media design, as contemporary as medical administrative assistant, cosmetology, IT, cyber security and networking, and as compelling as nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety,” finished Compton.

“Our motto has been One life, one year, one great career,” says Compton, “and we furnish a viable alternative to a four-year post-secondary education with the very real prospect of real, well-paid jobs.”

For more information about Florida Panhandle Technical College and the programs offered, visit www.FPTC.edu.