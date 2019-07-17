Stewart obit

Mr. James Lloyd Stewart, 86 of Tallahassee, Florida died on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Tallahassee Memory Care in Tallahassee, Florida.

Born Saturday, October 1, 1932 in Sylacauga, Alabama, he was the son of the late Oliver Stewart and the late Maggie Etress Stewart.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran.

Surviving is his son, James Stewart and wife Kim of Crawfordville, FL, one brother and four sisters; 2 grandchildren, James Oliver Stewart of Westville, FL and Emma Elizabeth Stewart of Crawfordville, FL; 2 great grandchildren, Tres Medina and Spencer Lance Peterson.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 AM CST on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ernie Gray officiating. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 4:00 PM EST in Hillcrest Cemetery, Quincy, FL with Rev. Jeff Jackson officiating and Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM CST to 10:00 AM CST on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.