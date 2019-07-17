Harrison obit

Mr. John Louis Harrison, age 71, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away July 15, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida. He was born January 30, 1948 in Dothan, Alabama to the late Johnny G. Harrison and Francis Louis Harrison.

Mr. Harrison is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ann Harrison, two sons, Chris Harrison and wife Staci and Joshua Harrison; four daughters, Kelly Leavins and husband Ryan, Heather Stafford, Terrie Pate and Sherrie Segers; two brothers, Michael Harrison and wife Francis and William Harrison; seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Grace Fellowship Christian Church with Chaplain Chis Harrison officiating. Interment will follow in the Ponce de Leon Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Mission Fund at Grace Fellowship Christian Church, 2249 County Road 179, Bonifay, FL 32425.