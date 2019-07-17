Curlee obit

Jean Curlee, age 91 of Tallahassee, passed from this life on July 16, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Jean was born on March 20, 1928 in Malone, Florida to Coy and Susie Rogers Hamm. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and worked for Jackson Hospital for over 29 years. She loved her family dearly and served the Lord throughout her life. She was a member of Sunny Hill Pentecostal Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Coy and Susie Hamm; husbands: Jessie Carlton, David Curlee; brothers: Lewis Hamm, Edward Hamm; sisters: Estelle West, Rossie Baxter, Frances Baxter, Flossie Matthews, Causey Tipton, Inez Baxter.

She is survived by her daughter: Olga Carlton Burroughs and husband Jim of Tallahassee, Florida; half sister: Marie Fears of Marianna, Florida; two grandchildren: Dana Betts and husband Matt, Bridgette Rockhill and husband Chip; four great grandchildren: Macayle Kiger and husband Jon, Sawyer Betts and wife Mackenzie, Jackson Mitchell, Maclay Mitchell; one great great grandchild: Rynn Betts.

Funeral service will be held 2P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Kynesville, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of Flowers the family request memorial donations be made in her honor to the Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee.