BCF excited for upcoming semester

Excitement is in the air at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville as faculty, staff, and students are preparing for the upcoming fall semester. Each year, the campus springs to life for the fall semester as faculty and staff attend workshops and training, and students move in to dorms ready for orientation. This year’s New Student Orientation is scheduled for August 8-9, with welcome activities extending into the weekend.

Welcome activities for this year’s fall semester include the annual Church “meet and greet” on August 8, where students gather information about local church opportunities to get involved. Other opportunities planned for fellowship and getting acquainted are the “Gym Jam” and game night on August 9 and a special Night of Worship on August 10, hosted by BCF Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM). On August 12, students will attend chapel and their first day of class and will enjoy a “Welcome Back Carnival” in the BCF dining facility, the Deese Center. As the semester continues, students will enjoy many student life events and service opportunities including a Blood Drive on August 26 and October 28, Constitution Day on September 17, and the annual BCF Olympics on September 19. The BCF Olympics is a fun annual competition between the campus dormitories that fosters sportsmanship and camaraderie among on-campus and off-campus students.

Another event hosted on the BCF campus is the annual Missions Conference which will take place on October 7-9. This conference is one of the highlights of the semester allowing BCF students to learn more about the importance of missions and identify upcoming mission opportunities. In addition to these service and student life events, BCF faculty, staff, and students will have the opportunity to represent the college to prospective students and their families at Preview Day on October 11, and greet Florida Baptists at the Florida Baptist Convention on November 11-13.

As the final preparations are made for the Fall 2019 semester, registration is still open to new and current students. To learn more about how to become a student at The Baptist College of Florida or about any of the upcoming events, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.