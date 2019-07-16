Sorrells obit

Pamelia Loretta Sorrells, age 86 of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Pamelia was born on January 25, 1933 in Tampa, Florida to Mack and Allie Mae Cunningham Sapp. She was a homecoming queen and graduate of Chipley High School class of 1952, and worked at the Vance theatre during her high school days. Pamelia went on to receive her nursing degree where she worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years in many local hospitals. She was a wonderful artist who loved to paint and was a member of the Church of Christ in Chipley.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Mack and Allie Mae Sapp; beloved husband: James Albert Sorrells; brother: Tommy Sapp; sister: Mable Upton.

She is survived by her loving children, Dennis Sorrells (Pam) of Panama City, Florida, Timothy Sorrells (Yumiko) of San Diego, California, Athena Sorrells of Gainesville, Florida, Judy Acuff (Larry) of Bonifay, Florida; one brother: Robert Sapp (Lea) of Chipley, Florida; one sister: Earlene Miller of Panama City, Florida; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 11A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at New Life Assembly of God Fellowship Hall with Bro. Edward Prescott officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.