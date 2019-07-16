Patton obit

Flora Mae Patton, age 83, passed from this life Monday, July 15, 2019 at her home. She was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on July 6, 1936 to General Freeman and Mima (Nelson) Dodd.

Mrs. Flora had lived here since 1981 coming from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Dennis M. Patton.

Mrs. Patton is survived by her son, Richard Lee Patton and wife Christiane of Vernon, FL, two brothers: Herschell Francis Dodd of Ft. Myers Beach, FL. and Harley Allen Dodd and wife Marge of Kokomo, Indiana; and two grandchildren: Christopher Lee and Robert Lee.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery with H.L. Brown officiating. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.