Dyson obit

Mrs. Betty Jane Metcalf Dyson, age 88, a former resident of Bonifay, Florida, passed away July 15, 2019 at her home in Mableton, Georgia surrounded by family. She was born December 4, 1930 in Black, Alabama to the late James Monroe Metcalf and Beria Estelle Brown Metcalf.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, James ‘Jim’ Herbert Dyson, four sisters, Katherine Vaughn, Dorothy Hartzog, Lois Free and Juanita McCormick and one brother, Buford Rex Metcalf.

Mrs. Dyson is survived by three daughters, Beria Dyson of Mableton, GA, Wanda Hostick and husband Dale of Powder Springs, GA and Kathy Dyson of Mableton, GA; three grandchildren, Allison Inge and husband Jason, James Dyson and wife Joy and Leigh Anne Blades and husband Christian; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob Inge, Ansley Inge, Arabella Inge, Zander Dyson, Sebastian Dyson, Noel Dyson, Malachi Dyson, Amelia Blades; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Lauen officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.