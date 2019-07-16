Brown obit

Mr. Cleon Brown, age 67, of Vernon, Florida passed away July 15, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida. He was born April 16, 1952 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Jesse Lee Brown and Daisy Jane Leavins Brown.

In addition to his parents, Cleon was preceded in death by one brother, Harvey Lee Brown.

Cleon is survived by two brothers, Tommy Brown and wife Charlotte of Slocomb, AL and Jimmy Brown of Vernon, Fl; two sisters, Mary Bordonaro of Apopka, FL and Margie Gay and husband Pasco of Vernon, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.