Steverson obit

Mr. Lynn Steverson, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away July 13, 2019 at his home. He was born April 8, 1931 in Noma, Florida to the late Mila Lee Steverson and Ester Smith Steverson.

In addition to his parents, Lynn was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Linda Steverson, one brother, Willard Steverson and one sister, Madaline McFatter.

Lynn served his country proudly in the United States Army in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam Wars. During his time in the military he received a master’s degree from the University of Alabama. After retirement from the military he returned to Bonifay to enjoy his animals and family.

Mr. Steverson is survived by three sons, Anthony ‘Tony’ Steverson, Michael D. Steverson and wife Maria and Timothy ‘Tim’ Steverson and wife Brenda all of Bonifay, FL; three brothers, Leroy Steverson and wife Teen, Ike Steverson wife Beverly and Marshall Steverson and wife Gerry all of Bonifay, FL; five sisters, Christine ‘Cricket’ Griffin and husband Jeff, Maxine Bell and husband Ed, Catherine Owens, Corine Steverson and Pauline Farmer all of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Ed Bell officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Calvary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made given to Shriners Hospital for children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.