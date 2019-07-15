Pull out the masks, fins and dive flags; spiny lobster seasons start soon

The 2019 spiny lobster season opens with the two-day recreational mini-season July 24 and 25, followed by the regular commercial and recreational lobster season, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2020.

“Spiny lobster season is an exciting time of year to be on the water,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Robert Spottswood. “But it’s also a time to remember safety on the water and to remember the importance of taking care around Florida’s coral reefs.”

Planning on catching some of these tasty crustaceans? Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest, and other regulations at MyFWC.com/Fishing by clicking on “Saltwater Fishing,” “Recreational Regulations” and “Lobster,” which is under the “Crabs, shrimp and shellfish” tab. Get your license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

If bully netting this season, please keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline and keep sound levels low when near shoreline residences.

Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life. FWC launched the Florida Coral Crew to engage sportsmen and women in the effort to combat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Before you go out looking for lobster, you can sign up to join the crew at FLCoralCrew.com FWC staff will also be stationed at Bass Pro Shops – Worldwide Sportsman on Islamorada and at Divers Direct Key Largo to give more information.

Take care with yourself and other divers as well. Always use a divers-down warning device. More information on divers-down warning devices is available online at MyFWC.com/Boating by clicking on “Boating Regulations.”