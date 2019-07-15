Croft obit

William Croft, 70, of Grand Ridge, FL died Sunday, July 7, 2019, peacefully at his home with his family.

A native of Donalsonville, GA, Mr. Croft had resided in Jackson County for his entire life. He was a farmer, and served a tour of duty in the Vietnam conflict, where he returned home to farming and working with the State of Florida in the Florida State Hospital approximately forty years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marie Croft; daughter, Nikki Elaine Croft; brothers, B.J. Croft, Van Croft and Buddy Croft; sisters Verna Croft, Elaine Anderson, Christine Stephens, and brother-in-law, Ray Heimbach.

William is survived by his loving wife, Peggy J. Croft; two sons, William Mathew Croft (Teresa) and Taylor Morris Croft all of Marianna; two daughters, Misty Lynn Croft of Sneads and Vikki Loraine Stephens of Grand Ridge; one sister, Hazel Heimbach of Marianna; five grandchildren, Dustin Croft, Levi Croft, Ty Burns, Karson Gainer, and J.C. Branch; three great grandchildren, Colton, Emma and Raylon.

Memorial service will be announced at a later date.