Selection of Blue Angels 2020 Executive Officer

PENSACOLA, Florida (NNS) — Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Greg Harris announced Cmdr. Todd Royles as the incoming executive officer of the 2020 Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels.

A native of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, Royles attended Pennsylvania State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in administration of justice and received his commission in May 2001.

Royles attended flight school at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola and was then designated a naval flight officer. He received training at Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-122) in Lemoore, California, to become a Weapon Systems Officer (WSO) in the F/A-18F Super Hornet and completed two Western Pacific deployments aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

Royles returned to VFA-122 to serve as an instructor WSO and was on the Super Hornet Tactical Demonstration Team. He is a United States Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) graduate, flew combat missions in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve, and served previously on the Blue Angels team as the events coordinator.

Following Royles’ transition to the Selected Reserve, he reported to Training Squadron 86 aboard NAS Pensacola where he currently serves as the executive officer. Royles will join Cmdr. Brian Kesselring to lead the Blue Angels in their 2020 season.

“I cannot be more excited to be returning to the team to join Cmdr. Kesselring in guiding this amazing organization through its 74th season,” Royles said. “I’m humbled to be welcomed back to this extraordinary group and join them in representing all those in our Navy and Marine Corps to the American public.”

Royles will assume his role for the 2020 show season following the Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola Nov. 9.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach.

For more information, contact Blue Angels Public Affairs at (850) 452-3955 or bapao@navy.mil.

For more news from Navy Blue Angels, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil/.