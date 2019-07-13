BCF hosts fifth annual “Elevate Music and Worship Arts Camp”

On July 8-12, the faculty and staff in the Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) combined with worship leaders from across Florida to lead the fifth annual “Elevate Music and Worship Arts Camp” on the Graceville campus. Many motivated campers from across the state participated in this year’s camp designed for students sixth grade through the twelfth grade. The campers engaged in multiple worship experiences to “elevate” and strengthen their abilities to lead and participate in worship through singing and playing instruments, and other creative expressions and disciplines such as sign language and worship technology.

Along with talented faculty, alumni, and clinicians leading breakout sessions, this year’s camp was led by Matt Sawyer, Student Pastor at First Baptist Church Chipley, Fla., who served as Camp Pastor and BCF graduate Shawn Smith, Music and Worship Pastor at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla., who served as Camp Worship Leader. In addition to leading inspirational worship sessions, Sawyer and Smith led campers in morning devotions each day.

The “Elevate Music and Worship Arts Camp” experience provided participants with opportunities for spiritual development through Bible study, youth-oriented worship services, and daily devotional times. Students were shown the importance of their God-given gifts and abilities, and the joy of using those talents to glorify God.

“The fifth anniversary edition of Elevate Music and Worship Camp was a blast,” stated BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis. “Campers had a great time improving singing and playing skills, learning creative arts and worship technology, and learning about worship leadership. Pastor Matt Sawyer encouraged campers and staff to “lean in” to what God wants to teach us about being worshipers both in song and in day-to-day living.”

In addition to the inspirational worship experiences and class instruction, the campers enjoyed fun times of fellowship and recreation. Extra-curricular activities included a movie night, an evening talent show, crazy games, a volleyball tournament, and a skit night. The camp concluded with a final worship concert on July 12, featuring a combined choir and presentations from each of the specialty group classes and Presidential Scholarships presented to all of the seniors. As campers returned to their homes, they could already be heard making plans to attend next year’s camp.

For more information on the music and worship degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida or information on next year’s “Elevate Music and Worship Arts Camp” please contact 850-263-3261 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.