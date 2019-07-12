Donald Eugene Wade was born January 13, 1934 in Tower Hill, Illinois to Lloyd and Esther Lewey Wade.

He is predeceased by his parents, infant sister Irma Pauline and beloved brother in law Everett Hutchinson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Martin Wade; three children: Alvin (Cindy) Wade, Donna (Gary) Lowery and Roy (Kristy) Wade. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Sami (Wes) Jones, Derek (Tarah) Lowery, Tammi (Nick) Medema, Dillon Skye Wade, Dylan Michael Land and Hannah Wade; along with seven great-grandchildren: Gavin Lowery, Logan Lowery, Raven Lowery, Asher Jones, Ezra Jones, Connor Frazier and Landin Medema. Mr. Wade is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Wade worked with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Department for 19 years. He loved the people he worked with and the community he worked for. He treated everyone with respect, no matter their situation, and he passed that work ethic down to his children and grandchildren. Mr. Wade was also a United States Air Force veteran.

A funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rodd Jones officiating. Interment will be in Leonia Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.