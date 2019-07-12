State Road 79 resurfacing project in Holmes County to begin

Work activities are scheduled to begin the week of Monday, July 15, on State Road 79 in Holmes County. The transportation improvement project includes resurfacing twelve miles of roadway from north of County Road 177 to the Alabama State line, drainage improvements, riprap installation at selected locations, and placement of new signage and pavement markings.

Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions during construction. The $4.2 million project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling in a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.