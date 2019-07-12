Holmes and Washington Counties traffic advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 79 Resurfacing from County Road 177 to the Alabama State Line- Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures as crews perform drainage work. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist motorists through the work area.

Hicks Road Bridge Replacement over West Pittman Creek- Hicks Road is closed and all through traffic should utilize the newly constructed detour route. Local traffic needing access to Hicks Road will utilize the temporary replacement bridge. Signage is in place to direct traffic through the detour.

Valee Road Bridge Replacement Over Blue Creek- Pile driving operations are underway. Valee Road is closed to all traffic. Motorists are being detoured via S.R. 81 (Samson Highway), Coy Commander Road, and U.S. 90.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from east of S.R. 77 to the Jackson County Line- Drivers may encounter intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, July 15 to Thursday, July 18 as crews continue drainage activities.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.