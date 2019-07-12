Forward obit

Jeremy Scott Forward, Sr., of Lynn Haven, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019 in Panama City, Florida. He was 38 years old.

Jeremy was born on September 3, 1980 to Mr. Alton Ray Forward, Sr. & Mrs. Lenette Taylor Forward in Panama City, Florida. Growing up in Lynn Haven he and his siblings, Seadrinta Michelle, Alton Ray, Jr., Andrea Lynne’, & LaCynthia Lenette, became known as the “Forward Five” having a bond that is unbreakable.

Being raised in a Christian home, he was baptized at Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida. He was educated in the public-school system of Bay County, Florida, starting his education at the Lynn Haven Elementary School. Taking the next steps in life, he attended Mowat Middle School and competed his secondary education at A.Crawford Mosley High School.

He leaves to cherish his memories and his fight for life his children: Jamiya Jaiden Shante Forward, Jeremy Scott Forward, Jr, Neyla J Williams & Nehemiah Malcolm Williams (mother, Lisa Williams), Jazlyn Jabrea Sadiya Forward (mother, Dione Patrick), Rachel Teeter & Lathan Teeter (mother, Liz Teeter), LaCynthia Lynne’ Michelle Forward & Jaycion Ray Forward (mother, Mary Williams) and Judea Forward (mother, Dominic Britton); one grandchild: Jaquanta Brown, Jr.; the remaining of the Forward Five: Seadrinta Michelle Forward-Carr and Andrea Lynne’ Forward; nieces and nephews he helped raise: Shaquilla McCathern-Dixon, Vanessa McCathern, Stephan McCathern, Triston McCathern, Derrick Williams, Jr, O’Shea Williams, Tjatine Williams and Joirdan Williams; eight great nieces and nephews; along with a host of aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Jeremy’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida with pastor, Rev. Jerome Williams, Rev. Woodrow Wilson, & Rev. Clay Long, officiating. Committal service will follow in the Lynn Haven Community Cemetery of Lynn Haven, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held from 12-9 PM CST, Friday, July 12, 2019 and two hours prior to service on Saturday at the church.