Dunn: Democrats are putting politics before Country

House Democrats Pass Partisan Defense Authorization Bill

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) expressed his frustration with the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Senate passed an overwhelmingly bipartisan NDAA in June by an 86-8 vote. The hyper partisan House version (H.R. 2500) passed today by a vote of 220 to 197 with no Republicans voting for passage. The House version of the NDAA has zero chance of becoming law.

The Democrat NDAA failed to adequately fund the military, cutting $17 billion from the request made by the generals in charge of our national defense. Additionally, the bill cut $1.2 billion in military personnel funding, would close the terrorist detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, and blocks President Trump from alleviating the humanitarian crisis at our border.

Most egregiously Democrats also used a last-minute procedural trick to attach the Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act to the NDAA – a bill which was scheduled for a standalone vote in the House as soon as next week. This blatant attempt to score political points will only delay passage of this legislation which spouses of our fallen service members have already waited too long for.

“Today, Speaker Pelosi once again put politics before country by forcing a vote on a deeply partisan and wholly inadequate defense authorization bill. For 58 years the NDAA has been a bipartisan bill that focused on providing the necessary resources to our men and women in uniform,” said Dr. Dunn.

“The Senate passed an overwhelmingly bipartisan defense bill in support of our troops, yet Speaker Pelosi refuses to bring up that bill. Instead, she chose to bring up a bill that cuts funding to our troops, closes Guantanamo Bay, and puts the safety of our troops and the security of our nation at risk.

“By attaching the Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act to the NDAA, Democrats also callously delayed passage of the important legislation – supported by 365 out of 435 members – that would make it easier for military widows to receive their spouse’s benefits.

“It is our fundamental responsibility to provide for the common defense and protect our great nation, and not hold our military hostage. House Democrats either need to work with us to put together a viable piece of legislation or we need to stop wasting time and pass the Senate bill.”