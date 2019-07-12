Douglas Ferry Road closure at State Road 79

Access to Douglas Ferry Road at State Road (S.R.) 79 in Washington County will close at 7 a.m. Monday, July 22, so crews can adjust the elevation of the intersection. The closure will remain in place for about two weeks. Drivers will utilize Clayton Road and Davidson Road to access S.R. 79 and Douglas Ferry Road. There will be no traffic impact to S.R. 79. Detour signs and variable message boards will be on site to direct traffic.

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the 45 MPH speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone. Speeding fines are double when workers are present. All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

This work is part of a construction project to four-lane 20 miles of S.R. 79 from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County.