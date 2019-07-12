Chipola to host open house July 18

MARIANNA—Chipola will host an Open House, Thursday, July 18, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Student Services Building. The Student Services Division is hosting the event to provide prospective students information about admissions, financial aid, Trio and student activities. Advisors representing various programs at the college will be on hand to meet with students. A Dual Enrollment Orientation with students and parents also is scheduled during this time. Refreshments will be provided.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu.

