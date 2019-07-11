Three charged in separate drug arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Deputies with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Highway 179 and Anderson Road in Bonifay the morning of Wednesday, July 3, and made contact with the driver, 43-year-old William E. Yarbrough of Westville.

When asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, Yarbrough reached into a compartment and retrieved a shard of methamphetamine, which he placed in the deputy’s hand.

Yarbrough was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and violation of state probation.

Later that same day, another deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of Highway 179A and Perry Street in Westville and made contact with 40-year-old Paul L. Vaughan of Geneva, Alabama. A check through dispatch revealed the driver did not possess a valid driver’s license and that he also had an active Holmes County warrant for violation of probation for driving while license suspended or revoked.

A container fell from Vaughan’s lap as he complied with the deputy’s request to exit the vehicle. Vaughan advised the deputy the container belonged to him and stated that it help methamphetamine.

Vaughan was arrested on the existing warrant and additionally charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On Saturday, July 6, a deputy made contact with a driver, 34-year old April Davis of DeFuniak Springs. During the course of the interaction, dispatch advised that Davis did not have a valid driver’s license. A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine.

Davis was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license suspended.