Sheriff Crews holds press conference on theft operation

An arrest has been made following an investigation into the theft of more than $200,000 in telecommunications equipment from multiple counties in the Florida panhandle, Alabama, and Georgia areas.

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews held a press conference this morning, advising media of the information obtained during the investigation which led to one arrest with the potential for more arrests to follow.

Spanning three states and more than 10 counties, Carl Thomas Edmondson III managed to steal more than $200,000 in telecommunications equipment from AT&T and Century Link over the past several weeks, according to a press release from WCSO. Edmondson’s burglary spree came to an end with an arrest on Monday night after being identified by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 2nd, Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews received a call from an employee of CenturyLink Corporate Security explaining multiple thefts at junction box sites throughout the Tri State area. The equipment stolen was estimated at about $200,000.

WCSO investigators immediately began an operation to catch the suspect.

On July 8th, just after 2 p.m., WCSO received a call from an AT&T technician reporting a theft at a site on Orange Hill

Road.

During the investigation, WCSO was able to piece together the tag number on the vehicle utilizing covert surveillance techniques. The vehicle was identified as a rental from a national rental company. Investigators located the renter of the vehicle used in the burglary, which led them to identifying Edmondson as the suspect.

With the assistance of Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Ozark Police Department, Edmondson was taken into custody and thousands of dollars in equipment was recovered.

Edmondson was booked into the Dale County Jail on a Washington County warrant for burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft, where he is currently resisting extradition.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.