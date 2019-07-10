Terry Allen Ladd, 59, of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on June 22, 2019 at Avante at Iverness, Iverness, Florida.

He was born in Chipley, Florida on March 30, 1960 to Clyde Ladd and Shirley Morris. He had lived in the Chipley area, where he worked in the drywall industry, until moving to Inverness in 2015. He was Baptist by faith, and enjoyed gambling, fishing, shooting pool, working outside, and loved playing “shoot to the line”.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde B. Ladd; brother: Cecil Ladd.

He is survived by his children Adam Allen Ladd of Chipley, Florida, Kellie Ladd Millard of Chipley, Florida; mother: Shirley Morris Johnston of Bonifay, Florida; two sisters: Dianne Richards (Dennis) of Bonifay, Florida, Peggy Jeffery of Bonifay, Florida; mother to his children: Wanda Ladd Raney of Chipley, Florida; four grandchildren: Cheyenne Ladd, Carson Ladd, Hayden Ladd, Hunter Ladd; one great grandchild: Harper Smith.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-5P.M. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of local arrangements.