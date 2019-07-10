HCSO seeks runaway teen – UPDATED

UPDATE: HOLMES IS NOW IN CUSTODY AND IS CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, AND CRIMINAL MISCHIEF.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who ran away from Gateway Academy, located on Highway 2.

The juvenile, identified as 17-year-old Julian Michael Holmes of Keystone Heights, Florida, was last known to be traveling east bound on Hwy 2 and could possibly be making his way to Pensacola; however, there have been sightings of Holmes on JJ Whitaker Rd., and he is a suspect in a burglary at Red Hill Church.

Holmes is a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 5’4” in height, weighs approximately 115 lbs., and usually wears glasses.

Anyone with any information on Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.