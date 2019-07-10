Hancock obit

Dennis Brian Hancock II, 26, of Campbellton, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident.

Brian was a gentle giant who loved life, his family, his friends, and his dog RJ. Brian spent his free time enjoying cars, motorcycles, and the racetrack. Brian was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Sara Henley Hancock; sisters, Anna-Lynn Hancock and Emalee-Rose Henley; grandfathers, Bill Henley, Jr. and Oris Hancock.

Brian is survived by his sister, Lindsey Hancock, of Campbellton; grandmothers, Glenda Henley, of Campbellton, and Betty Russell (Jim) of Cottonwood, Alabama; aunts and uncles: Belinda (David) West, of Headland, Alabama, Ebby (Wayne) Sumner, of Bristol, Florida, Walter (Michelle) Henley, of Campbellton, Lenny (Linda) Hancock, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Jenny (David) Barwick, of Coolidge, Georgia, Dianne (Howard) Tyson, of Thomasville, Georgia, Susan Foister, of Quincy, Florida, Linda (Raymond) Meadows of Cottonwood; and a host of cousins and close friends.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Internment will follow in Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery, Cottondale, Florida with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Maddox Chapel.