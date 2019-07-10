Eldridge obit

Mrs. Tina Louise Thompson Eldridge, age 80, of Caryville, Florida passed away July 9, 2019 at her home. She was born April 3, 1939 in Hartford, Alabama.

Mrs. Eldridge was preceded in death by her husband, Richard B. Eldridge, her father, Richard Monroe Thompson, her mother, Bessie Shipes Thompson Brookshire, a sister, Mary Loyce Bass and a brother, Valton Thompson.

Mrs. Eldridge is survived by her companion, Gene Henderson of Caryville, FL; one son, Richard R. Eldridge of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; two daughters, Alice Faye Avitia of Panama City, FL and Betty Ann Moore of Bonifay, FL; three brothers, Edward Earl Thompson, Doyle Thompson and Richard Floyd all of Caryville, FL; three sisters, Hazel Taylor of Niceville, FL, Norma Ruth Smothers of Vernon, FL and Myrtle Brown of Bonifay, FL; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 9:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Caryville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday at Peel Funeral Home.