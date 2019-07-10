Cooper obit

Mrs. Carolyn Cooper, age 64, of Bonifay, Florida passed away July 8, 2019 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. She was born May 13, 1955 in Westville, Florida to the late Make Gillis and Ula Forehand Gillis.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Henry Leavy Cooper and a brother, Lester Gillis.

Carolyn is survived by five daughters, Amy White and husband Bart of Bonifay, FL, Michele Music and husband Cecil of Caryville, FL, Tina Moore and husband Tony of Bonifay, FL, Heather Wilkerson of Bonifay, FL and Amanda Adams and husband Doug of New Hope, FL; three brothers, Jimmy Gillis of Westville, FL, Donny Gillis of Westville, FL and Ernie Gillis and wife Kim of Westville, FL; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Harris Chapel with Rev. Norman Harris officiating. Interment will follow in the Sellers Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Peel Funeral Home.