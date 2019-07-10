City Council meeting

The Chipley City Council met Tuesday, July 9, for their monthly meeting.

The following agenda items were approved.

Fiscal Year 2017-2018 Annual Financial Statements – Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC – Hilton Galloway

Approval of Resolution No. 19-31 – FDLE JAGD Application. This resolution will authorize the filing of an application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Direct in the amount of $1,135.00.

Approval of FDOT LAP 5th Street Drainage Improvements Construction Bid – North Florida Construction, Inc. This will approve awarding to the lowest bidder, North Florida Construction, Inc. in the amount of $422,450.20.

Life Management Center – Hurricane Support