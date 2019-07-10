Burch obit

Marty Elton Burch, 51, of Grand Ridge went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Bonifay, Florida, September 20, 1967 to Fred and Dorothy Burch.

Marty graduated from Grand Ridge High School in 1987 and was a member of Grand Ridge Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan for the Florida State Seminoles and the Atlanta Braves. He was a manager with Grand Ridge School Basketball. Marty loved to swim, ride his scooter, and John Deere Gator. His personal ministry was to smile and wave to everyone.

Survivors include his parents, Fred and Dorothy Burch; brother, Freddy Burch (Shirley ) and sister, Rhonda Johnson (Mike); nephews, Anthony Burch (Sharon), Hilton Burch (Chasity), Luke Johnson (Kristy), Seth Johnson, Chase Johnson; niece, Freda Williams; great-nieces and nephews, Amber Burch, Allyson Burch, Clayton Burch, Kaitlynn Bowling, Braden Parrish, Brice Parrish, Logan Burch, Noah Johnson, Reese Johnson, and Hadley Johnson.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, FL, with Reverend Caron Harn and Dr. Gary Smith officiating. Internment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Grand Ridge with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be one hour prior at the Church in Marianna, FL.