Blighton obit

Victoria Christine Dykes Blighton, 26, of Marianna, Florida passed away Saturday July 6, 2019. Most knew and loved her as “Tori” and her family affectionately called her “Turtle.” Tori resided in Jackson County all of her life and was employed by The Learning Tree as a teacher. She held a very special place in her heart for all the children she was blessed to teach.

Tori was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend. To know her you would describe her to “have the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She could spend hours staring at the stars dreaming, and if you were lucky enough to be present when she gazed into her children’s faces, the pure joy radiating from her would blind you.” She had a special love for life and her family but she loved her children most of all; they were her world.

She was proceeded in death by her brother, Timothy “Bubba” Dykes; aunt, Catherine Overton; great aunts Marilyn Goff and Betty Boyd; grandmother, Christine Tharpe Dalton; great grandparents Aubrey and Iona Tharpe, and Gene and Orabee Land; and great grandmother, Dorothy Austin.

Tori is survived by her husband, Steven Blighton; two children, Jaxon Liam Wakefield and Bristol Grace Blighton; step-daughter, Zoey Blighton; mother and father, Tracie and Buddy Land; father, Timothy Dykes; brother, Hunter Land; sister, Haley Dykes; two special sisters-at-heart, Amy Hand and Bridgette Utley; grandparents, Bucky and Carlene Land, Albert and Brenda Butcher, and Peter Austin, Jr.; and great-grandfather, Pete Austin Sr. She also was survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that she loved very much.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida with Pastor Tim Sanders officiating. Internment will follow at Sims Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends at 1:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church, Marianna, Florida.

Her family would like to extend a special thanks to Signature Healthcare and Covenant Hospice.