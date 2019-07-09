Washington County Drug Task Force launches roundup

On Monday, the Washington County Drug Task Force, ended their second undercover sting of 2019, launching a roundup of 25 suspects.

The specialized unit of investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department secured felony drug warrants during the operation.

“During this investigation, we continued with a focus on the dealers in our area,” says Chief of Police Scott Thompson. “Targeting the dealers not only eliminates the supply, but it also brings in key information that will be helpful in future investigations.”

Funded by money seized during previous narcotics arrests, investigators were able to purchase drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medications.

“We made a promise to the citizens of this county,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We intend to stand by that promise and make our communities a peaceful place you want to live and raise a family.”

With 17 arrests made this past week, 8 remain wanted and are being sought by law enforcement.

“If you are dealing drugs you will see my face,” added Crews. “Your business is not wanted in this county.”

Arrested were:

Teri Renae Sapp – Olie Road Chipley, FL

Irvin Keller Bryant – Camellia Trailer Park Caryville, FL

R L Richards – Stewart Road Chipley, FL

Gina Marie Martin – Stewart Road Chipley, FL

Justin Michael Peterson – 1st Street Chipley, FL

Adriene Lashan Reed – 2nd Street Chipley, FL

Alen Wright – Deermont Circle, Chipley, FL

Jastyn Green – Bennett Drive Chipley, FL

Joseph Green – Railroad Ave Chipley, Fl

Brea Newman – East Blvd Chipley, FL

Jacqueline Smith – Knox Pond Lane Chipley, FL

Dustin Winston Williams – Gilberts Mill Road Chipley, FL

Rodney Clemmons – Blountstown Highway Tallahassee, FL

Brittany Alexis Cope – Sunday Road Chipley, FL

Joshua Kyle Corbin – 3rd Street Chipley, FL

Micha Davis – Coggin Street Chipley, FL

Billy Alan Smith – Brown Street Chipley, FL

The following individuals remain wanted and have active warrants:

William Earl Durham – 320 Nathan Drive Daleville, AL

Khalil Zovande Stephens – 2800 Hillcrest Circle Vernon, FL

Jamar Ikeem Massaline – 1717 Hemlock Circle Chipley, FL

Dwight L. Watford – 508 3rd Street Chipley, FL

Wesley Allen Kelly – 2420 Finch Circle Wausau, FL

Frank Hubert Arzt – 11823 E 59th St Ter Cir Kansas City, MO

John Paul Morris – 4855 Derby Drive Chipley, FL

Deborah Sharek – 825 Haley Drive Chipley, FL

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the individuals with active warrants please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.