Snowden obit

Joseph Aubrey “Bud” Snowden, age 82, of Chipley, FL, passed from this life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center. He was born on November 2, 1936 in Wildwood, FL, to the late Roy and Viola (Revis) Snowden.

Bud worked for 43 years as a Scale Inspector for CSX and had his own Bee Business “Papa Bud’s Honey” that he has ran for 55 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Wausau, FL, a member of Sunny Hills Chapel Church and a Deacon. Bud also loved farming and raising cattle.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Roger Taylor Snowden and five sisters. Survivors include, his loving wife, Betty Lee Snowden of Chipley, FL, Daughter, Lisa Scott and husband Jonathan of Swainsboro, GA, Son, Jody Snowden and wife Angie of Greenhead, FL, Daughter, Sheila Miller and husband Johnny Miller of Wausau, FL, Grandchildren, Brandy Synder and husband Greg of Pensacola, FL, Randi Mills and husband Ron of Bartow, GA, Heather Taylor and husband Chad of Panama City, FL, Heidi Kirkland and husband Ryan of Vernon, FL, Jody Snowden and wife Jackie of Chipley, FL, Houston Snowden of Moorehead City, NC, six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sunny Hills Chapel. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. with Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Tim Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at Gap Pond Cemetery. The family is accepting flowers but Donations can also be made to Gideon’s International. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

