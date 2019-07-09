School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board met Monday, July 8, for their monthly meeting.

The following agenda items were approved:

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report

Approval of Minutes – June 10 Regular Board Meeting

Approval of Minutes – June 17 Workshop

Approval of Minutes – June 24 Workshop

Approval of Minutes – June 24 Executive Session

Approval of Minutes – June 27 Budget Workshop

Approval of Minutes – June 27 Special Board Meeting

Approval of Minutes – May 13 Student Hearing

Approval of Disposal of Property

Approval of contract with ELC on NW Florida (VPK)

Approval of Dual Enrollment Agreement with Gulf Coast State College

Approval of Dual Enrollment Agreement with Chipola College

Approval to expand program offerings

Approval of contract with Advanced Medical Personnel Service

Approval of contract with Vis-Abilities, Inc.

Approval Purchase Order to PAEC

Under “Other Action Items” the following was approved:

Additions and Renovations LRC at Florida Panhandle Technical College

The following personnel items were approved:

DISTRICT

Approval of employment recommendation of Ciara Jones, Career Counselor, effective August 2, 2019

Approval of resignation of Laurie Cadle, DHH teacher and Speech Language Assoicated, effective, July 2, 2019

W.A.V.E.

Approval of resignation of Dyann Seldon, teacher, effective June 25, 2019

Approval of resignation of Melissa Stewart, paraprofessional, effective retroactive June 4, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Melissa Stewart, data entry/bookkeeper, retroactive to June 5, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Alena Blevins, receptionist, effective August 2, 2019

CHIPLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Justin Miles, teacher, effective 2019-2020 school year

Approval of employment recommendation of Kimberly Fleming, teacher for the 2019-2020 school year

Approval of transfer of Jiranda White from Roulhac Middle School for the 2019-2020 school year

Approval of employment recommendation of Dyann Seldon, teacher, for the 2019-2020 school year

Approval of resignation of Jesse Carter, teacher, effective July 1, 2019

FLORIDA PANHANDLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Approval of retirement of Robbin Wells, medical coder/biller instructor, effective July 1, 2019

KATE M. SMITH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Emily Watts, paraprofessional, effective August 2, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Janette Hipp, paraprofessional, effective August 2, 2019

Approval of 35 summer hours for Karen Mashburn, librarian

MAINTENANCE

Approval of new supplement for Greg Mayo, Certified Backflow Inspector, effective July 1, 2019

ROULHAC MIDDLE SCHOOL

Approval of employment recommendation of Jesse Carter, Assistant Principal, effective July 2, 2019

VERNON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendation for 2019-2020 school year

Approval of resignation of Tosha Potter, paraprofessional, effective June 30, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of Patricia Krueger, teacher, effective August 2, 2019

Approval of employment recommendation of William Glawson, teacher, effective August 2, 2019, pending preemployment screening

Approval of employment recommendation of Tosha Potter, teacher, effective August 2, 2019 pending preemployment screenings

VERNON MIDDLE SCHOOL

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2019-2020 school year