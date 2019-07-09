Carnley obit

Willie J. Carnley, age 74, of Alford, went home to be with the Lord on July 7, 2019 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Willie was born on April 18, 1945 in Chipley, Florida, to Herbert and Gladys (Wiggins) Hughes. She was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Herbert and Gladys Hughes; daughter: Debra Sloan; brother: Edward Hughes; sister: Lillie Pearl Brown.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, James Carnley of Alford, Florida; fours sons: Archie Busby of Alford, Florida, Danny Busby of South Dakota, Johnny Busby of Alford, Florida, Chris Carnley of Arkansas; two daughters: Marie Howell of Grand Ridge, Florida, Rosann Watkins of Ozark, Alabama; one brother: William Buddy Hughes of Alford, Florida; one sister: Nan Allgood of Sneads, Florida; 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 10A.M. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Alford Baptist Church in Alford, Florida, with Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.