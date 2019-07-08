Mount obit

Ms. Louise Alzena Mount (better known as Alzena Mount), age 77, of Malone, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her sisters residence in Panama City, Florida.

Ms. Mount was born on July 28, 1941 in Malone, Florida, to the late Elbert and Annie Bell Hooks Mount.

Louise was consecrated at an early age and was a longtime member of Snow Hill African Methodist Episcopal Church of Malone, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Bernice Mount McGriff and two brothers, Walter and John Mount.

Louise will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many. No matter where she traveled, she always made a friend.

Louise is survived by her sons: Edward Mount, Jr. (Patricia) of Malone, Florida and Wesley Mount (Ollie) of Greenwood, Florida; sisters: Kittie Lambert of Panama City, Florida and Jessie Mae Butler of Rochester, New York; five grandchildren: Courtney Mount, Jasmine Mount, Devonte Mount, Quinton Dixon and Sumoya Norris; one great granddaughter: Legend Dixon; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will commence at 11 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from the sanctuary of Snow Hill African Methodist Episcopal Church in Malone, Florida.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.