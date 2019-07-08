Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) launched a campaign to educate the public and conserve Florida’s coral reefs. Anyone can join the Florida Coral Crew to help support healthy, beautiful ecosystems and restore corals affected by disease. The FWC is looking especially for strong engagement from those out in the water later this month for the lobster mini season.

“We know our sportsmen and women care about our precious coral reefs and have the skills and energy to make a difference,” said FWC Chairman Robert Spottswood. “We need their support as we work with partners on restoration efforts to combat the Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease rapidly affecting our Florida Reef Tract.”

Florida Coral Crew members will help raise awareness about the disease and recruit others interested in helping. Here’s what you can do today:

Visit FLCoralCrew.com to join.

Avoid touching corals while diving for lobster.

Don’t anchor near corals.

Clean diving gear.

Use environmentally-friendly sunscreens

Those in the Keys for the two-day lobster sport season July 24-25 can meet with FWC staff stationed at Bass Pro Shops – Worldwide Sportsman on Islamorada and at Divers Direct Key Largo.