Johnson obit

Deacon Perry Johnson, age 93, of Graceville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his residence in Graceville, Florida.

Deacon Johnson was born January 5, 1926 in Graceville, Florida, to the late Walter H. and Lela M. Herring Johnson.

He was a deacon of the New Easter Missionary Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida. He was employed with the Graceville Livestock Company in Graceville, Florida.

Deacon Johnson is survived by his sister, Mrs. Fannie Johnson of Graceville, Florida; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will commence at 3 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from the sanctuary of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Earnest T. Parker, Jr., pastor/officiating.

Deacon Johnson will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.