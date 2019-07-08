Mrs. Cheryl Ann Roberts Hill, age 64, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Graceville, Florida, entered into the presence of the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 7:25 PM at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the presence of her loving family.

She was born on November 22, 1954 in Graceville, Florida, to the late Barnabas Roberts and Alpha Kate West Roberts.

Cheryl received Christ at an early age while she was member of Zion Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of her grandfather, Elder E. D. Roberts. Then she moved to St. Petersburg, Florida, and joined Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, Elder William E. Anderson until her departure.

Cheryl worked in the medical field until her health precluded.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barnabas Roberts and Alpha Kate Roberts; a brother: Charlie Lee Roberts.

Cheryl will be forever loved and remembered by her devoted children: daughter, Demitrus Roberts and her two sons, Tommy Keith (TK) Hill and Cordero Williams, all from St. Petersburg, Florida; two sisters, Bonnie Carolyn Broxton (Fred), Riverview, Florida, Alphanese Roberts, St. Petersburg, Florida, two brothers, Gregory Roberts (Barbara) Valrico, Florida, Nathaniel Roberts; four grandkids: Nathaniel Roberts, St. Petersburg, Florida, Diamonique Baker, Marvin Baker, Saint Petersburg, FL, Ty’jianna Hill, Clearwater, Florida; cousin, Maude Gordon, Orlando, Florida; multitude of sorrowing nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will commence at 11 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 from the sanctuary of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church with the Reverend Earnest T. Parker, Jr., pastor/officiating.

Cheryl will be laid to rest in the Graceville Community Cemetery in Graceville, Florida, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.