Anderson obit

A true love story, Cathy Anderson, born July 24, 1950, in Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, to Betty and Cyrus Wilson, and with her husband of 53 years, Michael Anderson holding her hand, went peacefully in the night to be with Our Heavenly Father on July 4, 2019.

Cathy was loved by many and had a major impact on so many children and family’s lives. Cathy earned a degree in Early Childhood Education from Gulf Coast Community College and worked as a Pre-Kindergarten teacher for the Bay County School District for more than 20 years. She had a special place in her heart for all children, especially those she had the opportunity to teach.

Cathy was a strong woman and devoted her life to helping everyone. She struggled with heart disease for many years. She became extremely exhausted and was in great need for rest and peace in Heaven.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Anderson, and four children, Michael Anderson, Stephanie Anderson Wargo (Steve), Troy Anderson (Cherie) and Gabe Anderson (Tammie) and her grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Cy “Buddy” Wilson (Lois) of Mississippi. Cathy was referred to by her grandchildren as Nanny. Although she wasn’t initially fond of the name given to her by her twin granddaughters, Shelbi and Savannah Stansel, she adjusted to it and loved each one dearly. Her grandchildren also include, Jayde, Victoria, Jared, Megan, Michael and Hannah. Cathy has several nieces and nephews that’s she loved and cherished.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother and her brother, Doug Wilson.

Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida, on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 9:00 A.M., with Pastor Don Hodges officiating. In lieu of flowers, Cathy and the family would appreciate contributions in her name to her favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

